Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 539,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Patriot One Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Patriot One Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 168,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,923. Patriot One Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.

