Paybswap (PAYB) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Paybswap (PAYB) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a market cap of $41,737.22 and $107.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 359.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,165.94 or 1.01224467 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00101704 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00831537 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Paybswap Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.