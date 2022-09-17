PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $282.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

