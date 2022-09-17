PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,385,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 2,719,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,836.6 days.
PCCW Price Performance
PCWLF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. PCCW has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.58.
About PCCW
