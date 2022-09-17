PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,385,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 2,719,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,836.6 days.

PCCW Price Performance

PCWLF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. PCCW has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.58.

About PCCW

(Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

