Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 298,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PGC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 146,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $624.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

