Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.45

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.45 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 39480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after acquiring an additional 155,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pentair by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

