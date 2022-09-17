Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.52. 733,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,948. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 3.13%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,152.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

