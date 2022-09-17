Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 8,480 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (PDOTU)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.