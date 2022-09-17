Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDRDF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 229.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDF traded down 6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 184.79. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 189.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of 194.28. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of 172.60 and a 1-year high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

