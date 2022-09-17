Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 1,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 24,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

