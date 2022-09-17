Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PM traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,447,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,321. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

