Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.56. 10,447,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,321. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

