Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,447,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

