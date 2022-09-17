PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 1-Day Volume Tops $140,919.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $521,312.07 and $140,919.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

