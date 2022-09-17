Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Photronics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $958.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile



Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

