Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Phunware Trading Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ:PHUNW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,853. Phunware has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54.

