Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PHD opened at $8.98 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.