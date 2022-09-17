Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:PHD opened at $8.98 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
