Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.06. 92,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,495. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

