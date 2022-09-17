Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $275,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $146.40 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

