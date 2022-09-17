Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 32,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

PXD stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.50. 7,528,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.31 and its 200-day moving average is $242.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.