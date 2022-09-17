Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 57,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 131,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,763. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

