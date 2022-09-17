Piper Sandler Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $450.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $450.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $547.57.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $362.42 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $354.74 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,691,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.