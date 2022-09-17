Pivot Token (PVT) One Day Volume Hits $825,330.00

Pivot Token (PVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $137,127.46 and $825,330.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,091.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00056920 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065043 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

PVT is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pivot Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

