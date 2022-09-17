Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128,140 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 103,609 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

NYSE:O opened at $64.31 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

