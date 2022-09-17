Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.67 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $227,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

