Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Playtech stock remained flat at $6.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Playtech has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYTCF. Investec raised shares of Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

