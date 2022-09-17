Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 20.8% in August

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Plumas Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. 33,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

