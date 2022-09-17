Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.63. 661,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $322.88 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

