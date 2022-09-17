Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Down 37.3% in August

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

