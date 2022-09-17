Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.90. Popular has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 254,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Popular by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Popular by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

