Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Short Interest Update

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,240. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $825.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,992,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,523,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

