Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Short Interest Update

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Portillo’s Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,240. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $825.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,992,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,523,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
About Portillo’s
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
