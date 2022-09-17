PotlatchDeltic Co. (PCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.7 %

PCH opened at $43.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

