Prism Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,161 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. 811,949 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

