Prism Advisors Inc. Purchases 438 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 853,823 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 518,807 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 271,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DSI stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $72.48. 169,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,813. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

