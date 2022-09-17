Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 913 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prism Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VTV stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.51. 2,695,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

