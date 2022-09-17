Prism Advisors Inc. Takes $13.35 Million Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 646,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 5.1% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 5.01% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 495,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 379,279 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,789,000.

NYSEARCA CGXU traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $20.13. 529,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,176. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03.

