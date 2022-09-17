Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Shares Down 2.9%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 34,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
Probe Metals Trading Up 2.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.
Probe Metals Company Profile
Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.
