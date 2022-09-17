Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. NuVasive accounts for about 2.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of NuVasive worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NuVasive Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. 962,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NuVasive Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

