Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.75.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.02. The company had a trading volume of 444,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,058. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

