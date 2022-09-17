Project TXA Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. Project TXA has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $342,925.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $526.27 or 0.02628690 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103441 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00826451 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Project TXA Coin Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.