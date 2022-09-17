Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Short Interest Up 29.4% in August

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

