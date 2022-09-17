PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. PROS accounts for approximately 5.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of PROS worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after buying an additional 77,737 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 4.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,345,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,971,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

PROS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 426,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.40.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

