Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $54,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,656,000 after acquiring an additional 342,477 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.18. 151,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $152.94.

