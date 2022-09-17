Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,418,900 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 1,053,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 616.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $54.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Prosus Stock Performance

PROSF traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $57.65. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310. Prosus has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

