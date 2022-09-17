Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Achieves $1.79 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $12,088.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00029896 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

