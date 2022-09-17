Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

