Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.13.

AMGN stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day moving average of $243.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

