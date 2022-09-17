Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

