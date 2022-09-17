Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 17.8% in August

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

PMO stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

