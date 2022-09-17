Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.13.

Shares of QRVO opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo has a one year low of $83.90 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

